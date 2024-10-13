Left Menu

Thrilling Day Three: Ranji Trophy Sees Stellar Shows and Slips

Day three of the Ranji Trophy showcased commendable performances by players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Jaydev Unadkat, while veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara struggled. Rain impacted some matches, while others witnessed thrilling collapses and significant leads, setting up an exciting conclusion to the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:47 IST
Thrilling Day Three: Ranji Trophy Sees Stellar Shows and Slips
Abhimanyu Easwaran. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
Day three of the Ranji Trophy concluded on a high note, with standout performances defining matches across various groups. Notably, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Jaydev Unadkat showcased their prowess, even as veteran Cheteshwar Pujara faced challenges on his return to the tournament.

Baroda crumbled against Mumbai, posting just 185 runs despite Krunal Pandya's effort. Mumbai faced early losses but remains in pursuit with 220 runs required to secure a win. In Srinagar, Maharashtra saw a brilliant century from Siddhesh Veer, partnering with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite this, Jammu & Kashmir maintain a lead.

The weather played spoilsport in the Tripura vs Odisha game, with no play possible. Meanwhile, Gujarat navigated a challenging face-off with Hyderabad, with G Anikethreddy's five-wicket haul keeping the latter in the game. Similarly, Deepak Hooda's century pushed Rajasthan ahead against Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

