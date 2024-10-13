Left Menu

Historic Victory: Italy Wins First Women’s America's Cup

Giulia Conti and her team celebrated Italy's victory in the inaugural Women's America's Cup. The closely contested final against Britain marked a historic achievement for Italy's Luna Rossa. The event signifies a step forward in women's sailing, traditionally dominated by men. British skipper Hannah Mills commended the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:05 IST
Historic Victory: Italy Wins First Women's America's Cup

Giulia Conti experienced sheer joy as she relived Italy's groundbreaking victory in the first Women's America's Cup in her apartment, the realization of her crew's success sinking in.

The inaugural event concluded on Saturday with a tightly-fought final between Italy and Britain, who advanced from an initial pool of 12 competitors. "Watching the videos made me emotional," said the 38-year-old to Reuters, reflecting on the historic win.

Conti expressed delight in making Italy proud, highlighting congratulatory messages such as one from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The victory, also celebrated with teammates in Barcelona, was a major breakthrough for women in a sport long led by men. British competitor Hannah Mills expressed admiration for the event's success despite her defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

