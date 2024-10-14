Left Menu

Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Makes Waves in Australian Cricket

Sam Konstas, a teenage batting prodigy from New South Wales, has caught the attention of Australian cricket selectors after scoring twin centuries, earning a place in Australia's 'A' team for upcoming matches. His exceptional performance could see him fill a vital role in the test series against India.

Updated: 14-10-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 08:55 IST
New South Wales teenage cricket sensation Sam Konstas has entered the radar of Australia's selectors with an impressive performance that could secure him a spot in the test series against India. Konstas earned his place after scoring twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match.

The 19-year-old was named in the 17-man squad to face India A in upcoming four-day matches, with the prospect of filling in for Cameron Green, who is sidelined with a back injury. This development follows selectors seeking another batter or a new opener.

Additionally, Australia's ODI squad for the series against Pakistan sees captain Pat Cummins return alongside other key players, while Mitchel Marsh and Travis Head are out on paternity leave. The ODI series opens in Melbourne on November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

