Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Makes Waves in Australian Cricket

New South Wales teenage cricket sensation Sam Konstas has entered the radar of Australia's selectors with an impressive performance that could secure him a spot in the test series against India. Konstas earned his place after scoring twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match.

The 19-year-old was named in the 17-man squad to face India A in upcoming four-day matches, with the prospect of filling in for Cameron Green, who is sidelined with a back injury. This development follows selectors seeking another batter or a new opener.

Additionally, Australia's ODI squad for the series against Pakistan sees captain Pat Cummins return alongside other key players, while Mitchel Marsh and Travis Head are out on paternity leave. The ODI series opens in Melbourne on November 4.

