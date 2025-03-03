Left Menu

Young Star Cooper Connolly Steps Up for Champions Trophy Knockouts

Cooper Connolly replaces injured Matthew Short in Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy knock-out stage. The 21-year-old, previously a reserve, steps in as Short sustains a calf injury against Afghanistan. Australia faces India in Tuesday's semifinal. Connolly has shown promise in his six international appearances, including three ODIs.

Promising spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly has been called up to the Australian squad for the knockout stage of the Champions Trophy, replacing injured Matthew Short.

The decision comes after Short sustained a calf injury during Australia's match against Afghanistan, prompting his withdrawal from the event in Pakistan and Dubai.

Connolly, who debuted last year, has played six internationals, offering versatility with his left-handed batting and left-arm spin. Steve Smith leads a squad eager to face India in Tuesday's semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

