Joseph Suaalii: Ready for Union's Big Stage

Joseph Suaalii, the rugby league player, is eager to join the Wallabies in any position. His confidence stems from his background in rugby union despite criticisms on his transition. Suaalii is prepared for a competitive return, ready to adapt under coach Joe Schmidt's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joseph Suaalii, the promising rugby league convert, has expressed his readiness to join the Wallabies in any position his coach desires. The 21-year-old, a former Australia under-18 rugby union player, recently declared his ambitious return to the 15-man game.

After a successful training session with his future teammates, Suaalii maintained a positive outlook regarding his transition back to union. "I've always just been excited," he shared with media in Canberra, emphasizing his commitment to playing for the New South Wales Waratahs and the Wallabies.

Despite facing criticism for switching from the Sydney Roosters, Suaalii remains confident in his ability and believes his experience in Australia's age-grade rugby will aid his comeback. Suaalii states, "It's my life and my dreams," illustrating his dedication to his union aspirations as the Wallabies prepare for their European tour in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

