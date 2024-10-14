Steve Smith Returns to No. 4: A Shift in Australia's Test Lineup

In a move set to reshape Australia's Test lineup, veteran batsman Steve Smith will return to his favoured No. 4 position for the upcoming series against India. This decision follows Smith's brief stint as an opener, stepping in after David Warner's retirement.

Smith's return to the middle order was confirmed by national selector George Bailey, who noted ongoing discussions with captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald. The opportunity arose partly due to Cameron Green's six-month absence following back surgery, though Smith's return was considered before Green's injury.

The reshuffle leaves Australia in search of a new opener. Contenders Cameron Bancroft, Sam Konstas, and Marcus Harris are being closely monitored in the Australia 'A' series against India 'A', with the selected player set to join Usman Khawaja at the top order for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22.

