Hockey India League: A New Dawn for Women's Sports

After a 7-year break, the Hockey India League 2024-25 returns with a historic women's league, showcasing women's hockey growth. Over 250 domestic and 70 international players will be auctioned, creating a milestone event. This pivotal moment promises to elevate Indian hockey nationally and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:59 IST
India women's hockey team (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a seven-year hiatus, the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to make a grand comeback with an expanded format that includes both men's and, for the first time, a dedicated women's league. The upcoming women's auction on Tuesday marks a significant milestone for the sport, underlining the growth and rising prominence of women's hockey.

By introducing an exclusive women's league within the HIL framework, the league not only provides female athletes with a crucial platform to display their prowess but also ensures competitive parity with men's hockey. This initiative is a rare instance in India where male and female editions of a major sports league will run simultaneously. The auction will see participation from over 250 domestic women's players and more than 70 international players, each vying for a place in the inaugural Women's HIL season. Key figures in the auction include India's leading women hockey stars like Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, and record-holding player Vandana Katariya, along with forward Lalremsiami.

The excitement is further amplified by the participation of former Indian stalwarts such as Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo. On the international stage, celebrated talents like Argentina's Delfina Merino, Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst and Nike Lorenz, Australia's Rachael Lynch, and fellow Argentine Maria Granatto will join, promising a global spectacle at the first-ever Women's HIL auction.

The inaugural season of the Women's HIL 2024-25 will feature four teams, with plans to expand to six in the subsequent season. Each team will comprise 24 players, including 16 Indians (with a mandatory four being junior players) and 8 international players, reflecting HIL's vision to foster both local and global talent. Franchises are allotted a budget of Rs 2 crores for player acquisition, with athletes divided into base price categories of Rs 10 lakhs, Rs 5 lakhs, and Rs 2 lakhs.

Addressing the event, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey emphasized that the revival of HIL not only celebrates the resurgence of the league but also the evolution of women's hockey in India. Tirkey highlighted that the historic women's auction is aimed at building teams and legacies, setting a stage for domestic players to compete with international titans. Similarly, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh noted this moment as transformative for Indian hockey, especially for women's sports, hoping it inspires young girls across the nation as it elevates the sport to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

