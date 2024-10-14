Left Menu

Football Unions Challenge FIFA's Control Over Match Schedule

Football unions, European leagues, and LaLiga have filed a complaint against FIFA to EU antitrust regulators over the international match schedule's impact on players. The controversy centers around the expanding calendar and the revamped Club World Cup, potentially detrimental to player welfare and club activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:12 IST
In a significant move, a coalition of football organizations, including a players' union and Spain's LaLiga, accused FIFA of 'abuse' as they approached the European Union's antitrust regulators with a complaint. This joint effort challenges FIFA's authority on the international match schedule, citing concerns over players' wellbeing and its potential violation of EU law.

Elite football clubs across Europe, such as those belonging to the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A, are alarmed by the ever-expanding football calendar. The changes are viewed as a strain on players, risking fatigue and injuries, despite the substantial salaries they command. A major point of contention is the Club World Cup's expansion to 32 clubs, set for the U.S. next year, which could conflict with pre-season tours pivotal for fan engagement.

While FIFA maintains that the schedule received global consensus, dissent grows within Europe. LaLiga president Javier Tebas criticized FIFA for prioritizing its interests above the football ecosystem, while the Premier League's Richard Masters echoed growing player concerns. On the regulatory front, FIFA faces pressure to alter its transfer system after an EU court ruled parts of it unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

