Bihar Hosts First-Ever Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the trophy tour for the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024, set for November in Rajgir. The initiative aims to promote sports among youth, especially women. The event will feature six countries, with the mascot 'Gudiya' symbolizing Bihar's state bird.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:53 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy-2024 trophy tour in a grand unveiling ceremony on Monday. The tour will culminate in Rajgir, where the tournament will occur from November 11 to 20.

This marks the first time such an event is being held in Bihar, and it has been organized collaboratively by Hockey India and the Bihar government. The excitement was palpable as Kumar handed the trophy to girl students from Eklavya Sports School onboard the 'Gaurav Yatra' bus. The trophy tour aims to inspire a passion for sports among women and youth.

The trophy will make stops in Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand from October 16 to 19 before visiting all 38 districts in Bihar, finally arriving in Rajgir on November 10. The event enlists countries like India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, with 'Gudiya,' a mascot based on the local sparrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

