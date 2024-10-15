Left Menu

Wallabies Rising Stars Tane Edmed and Joseph Suaalii: A Tale of Talent and Opportunities

Wallabies hopeful Tane Edmed is supportive of Joseph Suaalii's lucrative contract, believing he merits the investment due to his talent and work ethic. Both players aim to impress at the Wallabies training camp, with Edmed seeking to reinvigorate his career after playing in New Zealand.

Wallabies hopeful Tane Edmed has expressed his support for Joseph Suaalii's lucrative contract, stating the rugby league convert will be worth the significant investment in the 15-man game. Both players hope to make a mark at the upcoming training camp in Canberra.

Suaalii, arriving with substantial expectations and a hefty three-year deal worth a reported A$5 million, has never played a test match but is seen as a justified investment due to his talent and maturity, as remarked by Edmed, who considers Suaalii a hardworking and commendable teammate at the New South Wales Waratahs.

Edmed, once a future prospect for the Wallabies' flyhalf position, seeks to regain his position in the national team, having gained valuable experience and confidence following a provincial rugby stint in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

