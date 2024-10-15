Left Menu

Australia Holds Japan to a Stalemate in World Cup Qualifier Thriller

Australia managed to hold Japan to a 1-1 draw in the third phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers. Despite traffic delays affecting their prep, an own goal by Cameron Burgess secured the draw after an earlier own goal by Shogo Taniguchi had given Australia a temporary lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:38 IST
Australia Holds Japan to a Stalemate in World Cup Qualifier Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia disrupted Japan's dominance in the Asia World Cup qualifiers, securing a notable 1-1 draw at Saitama Stadium. An unfortunate own goal by Cameron Burgess thwarted Australia's hopes of a victory after Shogo Taniguchi's earlier error.

Despite delayed preparations due to traffic congestion, Australia's resilience shone through. Captain Jackson Irvine commended the team's determination, noting, "In tough moments, we always stand up. No excuses."

The result halted Japan's nine-game winning streak in qualifiers, keeping them at the top of Group C with 10 points, while Australia, now under Tony Popovic, remains in second place with five points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

