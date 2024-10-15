Australia Holds Japan to a Stalemate in World Cup Qualifier Thriller

Australia disrupted Japan's dominance in the Asia World Cup qualifiers, securing a notable 1-1 draw at Saitama Stadium. An unfortunate own goal by Cameron Burgess thwarted Australia's hopes of a victory after Shogo Taniguchi's earlier error.

Despite delayed preparations due to traffic congestion, Australia's resilience shone through. Captain Jackson Irvine commended the team's determination, noting, "In tough moments, we always stand up. No excuses."

The result halted Japan's nine-game winning streak in qualifiers, keeping them at the top of Group C with 10 points, while Australia, now under Tony Popovic, remains in second place with five points.

(With inputs from agencies.)