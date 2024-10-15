Left Menu

Ashalata Devi: A Century in Indian Women's Football

Ashalata Devi is set to become the first Indian woman footballer to play 100 international matches in the SAFF Championship opener against Pakistan. Since debuting in 2011, Devi has been instrumental in Indian women's football, having played for various clubs and achieved significant team successes.

Updated: 15-10-2024 21:44 IST
Ashalata Devi: A Century in Indian Women's Football
Indian footballer Ashalata Devi is poised to achieve a historical milestone, becoming the first woman from her country to play 100 international matches. This achievement will be marked during the opening match of the SAFF Championship against Pakistan.

Devi made her international debut in March 2011 against Bangladesh and has been a key player for India since then. The 31-year-old player from Manipur has represented multiple clubs domestically and abroad, showcasing her skills in the Indian Women's League.

Excited about the milestone, Ashalata Devi expressed her primary goal of winning the championship, further aiming to lead India to victory in the SAFF tournament, where she has previously contributed to four championship wins.

