Ashalata Devi: A Century in Indian Women's Football

Indian footballer Ashalata Devi is poised to achieve a historical milestone, becoming the first woman from her country to play 100 international matches. This achievement will be marked during the opening match of the SAFF Championship against Pakistan.

Devi made her international debut in March 2011 against Bangladesh and has been a key player for India since then. The 31-year-old player from Manipur has represented multiple clubs domestically and abroad, showcasing her skills in the Indian Women's League.

Excited about the milestone, Ashalata Devi expressed her primary goal of winning the championship, further aiming to lead India to victory in the SAFF tournament, where she has previously contributed to four championship wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)