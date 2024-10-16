Kamran Ghulam Shines in Pakistan's First Innings Against England
In the second test against England in Multan, Pakistan scored 366 in their first innings, with debutant Kamran Ghulam scoring a notable 118. England's Jack Leach and Brydon Carse impressed with the ball, contributing to Pakistan being all out on the second day.
In Multan, Pakistan ended their first innings at 366 on the second day of the second test against England. Debutant Kamran Ghulam led the charge with a brilliant 118, while Saim Ayub added a valuable 77 to the total.
England are leading the three-test series 1-0 and put on an impressive display with the ball. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets for 114 runs, while seamer Brydon Carse grabbed three for 50, helping to dismantle the Pakistani batting lineup.
