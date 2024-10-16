Kamran Ghulam Shines in Pakistan's First Innings Against England

In Multan, Pakistan ended their first innings at 366 on the second day of the second test against England. Debutant Kamran Ghulam led the charge with a brilliant 118, while Saim Ayub added a valuable 77 to the total.

England are leading the three-test series 1-0 and put on an impressive display with the ball. Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets for 114 runs, while seamer Brydon Carse grabbed three for 50, helping to dismantle the Pakistani batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)