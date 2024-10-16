In a bold strategic move, the Football Association of England has named Germany's Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach. Former captain Alan Shearer declared that only a long-sought-after trophy would define the success of this appointment.

Tuchel, who previously managed Chelsea, steps into the role following Gareth Southgate's departure, becoming England's third foreign manager. The appointment comes with expectations for Tuchel to harness the potential of England's current pool of exceptional players.

This decision marks a shift from the FA's usual practice of promoting domestically, raising discussions about the strength of English managerial talent. Notably, former England defenders and captains have voiced opinions on the implications of Tuchel's appointment.

