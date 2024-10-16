Sporting Highlights: Ownership, Surgery, and Surging Competitions

Tom Brady's endeavor into NFL ownership received a nod of approval as league owners sanctioned his purchase of a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. This strategic move, greenlit in an Atlanta meeting, underscores Brady's continued influence and the league's robust health.

Tennis star Serena Williams shared an update on social media, revealing her recovery from surgery to excise a large, benign cyst from her neck. The 43-year-old's proactive health step adds another chapter to her esteemed career off the court.

New U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino faced early challenges as his squad fell 2-0 to Mexico in a friendly, marking his first loss. Garnering momentum in another realm, Formula One leader Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris prepare for their Texas showdown, as the motor racing calendar heats up.

