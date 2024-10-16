Chelsea's Resurgence Under Maresca: Zola's Endorsement
Chelsea's progress under manager Enzo Maresca has been praised by club legend Gianfranco Zola. Although fourth in the Premier League, Zola highlights Maresca's challenging task of securing titles in competitive English football. The club has seen changes since being acquired in 2022, but Maresca brings stability and potential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:32 IST
Chelsea is making promising strides under the leadership of Italian manager Enzo Maresca, affirmed legendary former player Gianfranco Zola.
The club currently holds fourth place in the Premier League, notable progress amidst a period characterized by managerial shifts and player acquisitions.
Zola acknowledges the growing pressures of English football but remains optimistic about Maresca's capability to bring success back to Stamford Bridge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement