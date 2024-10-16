Indian Hopes Dwindle at Denmark Open Amid Tough Matches

Indian players faced an uphill battle at the Denmark Open badminton tournament, where tough competition led to early exits for many. Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Unnati Hooda were both defeated in their singles matches, despite valiant efforts to secure each second game.

The doubles teams didn't fare better. In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in a tight three-game series, and the mixed pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy experienced a similar fate against their Canadian opponents. All struggled but showed resilience against higher-ranked adversaries.

However, amid the series of losses, PV Sindhu emerged victorious, progressing to the second round after her opponent from Chinese Taipei withdrew due to injury, marking a silver lining for the Indian contingent at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)