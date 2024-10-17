Iga Swiatek Teams Up with Renowned Coach Wim Fissette

World-renowned tennis player Iga Swiatek has announced the addition of former top-ranked players' coach Wim Fissette to her team. Fissette brings experience from coaching famous tennis talents such as Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters, and Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, had recently parted ways with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after a successful three-year collaboration. Wiktorowski was instrumental during four of her Grand Slam wins, including three French Open victories.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Wim Fissette to our team as we prepare for the upcoming WTA Finals," Swiatek shared on platform X. Emphasizing a long-term approach to her career, she expressed excitement about working with Fissette, renowned for his top-level tennis acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)