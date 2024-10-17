Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Teams Up with Renowned Coach Wim Fissette

Iga Swiatek, world number one tennis player, has enlisted esteemed coach Wim Fissette, previously with stars like Naomi Osaka and Kim Clijsters, to her team. This decision follows her separation from coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. Swiatek aims for sustained success with Fissette's expertise and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:16 IST
Iga Swiatek Teams Up with Renowned Coach Wim Fissette
Iga Swiatek

World-renowned tennis player Iga Swiatek has announced the addition of former top-ranked players' coach Wim Fissette to her team. Fissette brings experience from coaching famous tennis talents such as Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters, and Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, had recently parted ways with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after a successful three-year collaboration. Wiktorowski was instrumental during four of her Grand Slam wins, including three French Open victories.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Wim Fissette to our team as we prepare for the upcoming WTA Finals," Swiatek shared on platform X. Emphasizing a long-term approach to her career, she expressed excitement about working with Fissette, renowned for his top-level tennis acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024