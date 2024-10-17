New Zealand Pummels India in Historic Test Upset
India suffered their worst home soil performance, bowled out for 46, as New Zealand's fast bowlers dominated in challenging conditions. New Zealand's Conway shined with 91 runs, bolstering their lead. An unsuccessful Indian batting strategy and Pant's injury compounded the hosts' struggles on the rain-hit test's second day.
In a surprising twist at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, India's cricket team faced a humiliating defeat, bowled out for a mere 46 runs by New Zealand, marking their lowest home total. The visitors dominated with aggressive bowling under overcast skies, taking a commanding lead at the end of the second day.
New Zealand capitalized on the conditions, with Matt Henry and William O'Rourke at the forefront, claiming nine wickets between them. Devon Conway led with a bold 91, while Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell supported, setting sights on a historic win in India, a feat not achieved since 1988.
Amid a rain-hit opening and strategic missteps from India, including Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first in challenging conditions, the Indian team also faced misfortune with Pant's knee injury. Despite moments of resilience, the hosts' innings unravelled under relentless New Zealand pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- New Zealand
- cricket
- test match
- low score
- fast bowlers
- Conway
- Henry
- O'Rourke
- Pant injury