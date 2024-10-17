Left Menu

French Billionaire Arnault and Red Bull Set Sights on Paris FC Takeover

French billionaire Bernard Arnault and Red Bull are in negotiations to acquire a controlling stake in Paris FC, a French second-tier soccer club. Arnault and Red Bull are seeking to expand their influence in sports following LVMH's recent sponsorship ventures. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:04 IST
French Billionaire Arnault and Red Bull Set Sights on Paris FC Takeover

French billionaire and LVMH chairman, Bernard Arnault, has joined forces with Red Bull to negotiate a controlling stake in the French soccer club, Paris FC, according to announcements made by the Arnault family office on Thursday.

Agache, the Arnault family's holding entity, revealed it is entering exclusive negotiations with the club's current owner, Pierre Ferracci, to procure a majority stake, while Red Bull intends to secure a minority investment. Specific financial terms of the proposed acquisition have not been disclosed.

This potential acquisition marks Arnault's latest venture in the sports domain, reinforcing LVMH's presence in the sector after a recent sponsorship deal with Formula One and the Paris Olympics, thereby spotlighting iconic brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moet & Chandon on an international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024