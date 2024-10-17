Left Menu

Matt Henry's Five-For: New Zealand Paces Ahead in First Test

Pacer Matt Henry's five-for helped New Zealand bundle India out for their lowest home Test innings total. Henry, with teammate William O'Rourke, contributed to a strong Kiwi performance, emphasizing the need to maintain pressure. Excellent fielding was also highlighted as a vital aspect of their strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:49 IST
Matt Henry

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry showcased an impressive five-for on Thursday, as he and fellow bowler William O'Rourke dismantled India for just 46 runs—their lowest home Test innings. Although pleased with this achievement, Henry stressed the importance of maintaining pressure to emerge victorious.

During the post-match conference, Henry remarked on the significance of the feat, noting the teamwork and relentless bowling strategy that led to their success. O'Rourke's height and bounce were identified as key attributes, contributing significantly during the innings.

Exceptional fielding by Ajaz Patel, Devon Conway, and Henry bolstered the team's performance, as they capitalized on crucial half-chances against India. Despite India winning the toss, New Zealand thrived under favorable bowling conditions on day two, giving them an edge they aim to maintain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

