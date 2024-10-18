Left Menu

Red Bull's Ride Height Device Sparks Rule Controversy

Red Bull has adjusted its Formula One car after discussions with the FIA amid concerns over potential rules exploitation. Parc ferme conditions restrict changes during qualifying and race. Speculation arose about a device for adjusting ride height, admitted by Red Bull's senior representative but deemed inaccessible when assembled.

Updated: 18-10-2024 02:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 02:13 IST
Formula One champions Red Bull have confirmed modifications to their car following a dialogue with the sport's governing body, the FIA. This comes amid rising concerns over potential exploits of regulations governing car modifications during qualifying and racing events.

The scrutiny intensified after the FIA addressed fears some teams might be breaching 'parc ferme' rules, which bar adjustments between the start of qualifying and the race. Speculation centered on a mechanism allowing undetected ride height changes.

A senior Red Bull official acknowledged the device, clarifying its inaccessibility once the car is assembled. In response, the FIA emphasized regulation adherence and procedural enhancements to prevent such occurrences.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

