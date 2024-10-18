Red Bull's Ride Height Device Sparks Rule Controversy

Formula One champions Red Bull have confirmed modifications to their car following a dialogue with the sport's governing body, the FIA. This comes amid rising concerns over potential exploits of regulations governing car modifications during qualifying and racing events.

The scrutiny intensified after the FIA addressed fears some teams might be breaching 'parc ferme' rules, which bar adjustments between the start of qualifying and the race. Speculation centered on a mechanism allowing undetected ride height changes.

A senior Red Bull official acknowledged the device, clarifying its inaccessibility once the car is assembled. In response, the FIA emphasized regulation adherence and procedural enhancements to prevent such occurrences.

