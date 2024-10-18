Left Menu

Australia's Cricket Dream Dashed by South Africa's Semifinal Surge

Australia's cricket team, led by Tahlia McGrath, fell short against South Africa in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. Despite scoring 134, South Africa's Anneke Bosch propelled her team to an eight-wicket victory in Dubai. McGrath expressed disappointment but emphasized positives for the transitioning Australian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 05:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 05:30 IST
In a surprising turn at the Women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, Australia, led by interim captain Tahlia McGrath, faced a formidable South African team, resulting in an eight-wicket defeat in Dubai. This marks only the second instance where the six-time champions failed to reach the tournament's finals.

McGrath, filling in for injured Alyssa Healy, acknowledged South Africa's prowess, stating, "They played really well tonight." Despite setting a target of 134 after losing the toss, Australia's bowlers couldn't contain South Africa's run chase, powered by Anneke Bosch's 74 not out.

Reflecting on the game, McGrath took solace in the tournament's positives for Australia. Amidst their transitional phase following key retirements, new players assumed significant roles. "We've had many contributors," McGrath noted, emphasizing the need for regrouping as they move forward with upcoming cricket fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

