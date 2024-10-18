Noman Ali's Spin Magic Levels Series Against England
Noman Ali's outstanding performance secured Pakistan's victory over England in the second test match, tying the series at 1-1. Claiming 8 wickets, Noman was pivotal in bowling out England for 144. Despite Ben Stokes' effort, England's chase faltered on a tricky pitch. The series will be decided in Rawalpindi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:34 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Noman Ali's spin prowess led Pakistan to a decisive 152-run win against England in the second test match held in Multan, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.
England, chasing a target of 297, was bundled out for 144 in the morning session of the fourth day, struggling against the sharp turn on offer.
Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 37, but could not marshal his team past the spinning threat posed by Noman Ali, who claimed remarkable figures of 8-46.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Iran says any Lebanon ceasefire should be simultaneous with Gaza
England's Overhauled Squad Faces Heat in Pakistan Test Series
Pakistan Gears Up with Revamped Lineup for Multan Test Showdown Against England
England Banks on Root's 'Golden Arm' in Multan Showdown
Shan Masood Shines with Rapid Century in Multan Test Opener