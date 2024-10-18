Left Menu

Noman Ali's Spin Magic Levels Series Against England

Noman Ali's outstanding performance secured Pakistan's victory over England in the second test match, tying the series at 1-1. Claiming 8 wickets, Noman was pivotal in bowling out England for 144. Despite Ben Stokes' effort, England's chase faltered on a tricky pitch. The series will be decided in Rawalpindi.

Noman Ali's spin prowess led Pakistan to a decisive 152-run win against England in the second test match held in Multan, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.

England, chasing a target of 297, was bundled out for 144 in the morning session of the fourth day, struggling against the sharp turn on offer.

Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 37, but could not marshal his team past the spinning threat posed by Noman Ali, who claimed remarkable figures of 8-46.

(With inputs from agencies.)

