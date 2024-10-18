Left Menu

Noman Ali's Spin Mastery Levels Series for Pakistan

Noman Ali's exceptional spin performance secured Pakistan's 152-run victory over England in Multan, leveling the three-match series. Claiming 8-46, Noman was instrumental in dismissing England for 144, in collaboration with Sajid Khan. This victory ended Pakistan's winless streak at home since February 2021.

In a thrilling match, Noman Ali spun Pakistan to a 152-run victory against England in Multan, evening the three-test series on Friday. On a tricky pitch, the hosts dismissed England for 144, thwarting their chase of 297 runs. Noman emerged as the standout with impressive figures of 8-46.

Pakistan's spinners dominated the game, with Sajid Khan also playing a crucial role by taking seven wickets in the first innings. Together, the duo claimed all 20 English wickets, showcasing a stellar display of spin bowling to halt Pakistan's winless streak at home.

England captain Ben Stokes top-scored with 37 but struggled against the turning deliveries. His dismissal, alongside Joe Root and other key players, marked a pivotal moment in the match. The series decider is set for Rawalpindi next Thursday.

