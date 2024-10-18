Premier League Drama: Red Cards and Sanctions Galore

In a recent Premier League confrontation fraught with tension, Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White have been handed suspensions following their conduct during a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The volatile clash saw red cards brandished as Forest's Gibbs-White faced dismissal after accruing a second booking for a fierce tackle, provoking an enraged response from himself and manager Nuno. Alongside Brighton's boss Fabian Huerzeler, Nuno was ejected for what officials labeled "unacceptable technical area behavior."

The Football Association (FA) affirmed that all parties accepted their penalties. Nuno received a consequential two-match touchline suspension and a £55,000 fine, activating a previously dormant one-match ban. Gibbs-White faces a one-match suspension and £20,000 fine, while Huerzeler was fined £8,000. The rulings reflect the FA's vigilance in upholding match discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)