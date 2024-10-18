Kohli's Heroics Keep India Afloat Amidst New Zealand's Dominance

India demonstrated resilience on day three of the rain-affected Test match against New Zealand, recovering to 231/3 after a dismal first-innings total of 46. With two days remaining, the challenge remains daunting as they trail by 125 runs.

A steady opening by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal transformed into a strong recovery, steered by Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan. Despite being initially dismissed without scoring, Kohli rebounded decisively with a compelling 70-run performance, marking his 9,000th Test run milestone.

Ajaz Patel, pivotal for New Zealand, claimed Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, yet Kohli's partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who is undefeated with 70, bolstered India's innings. Patel's two wickets and Glenn Phillips' dismissal of Kohli were critical in maintaining New Zealand's stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)