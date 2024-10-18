Left Menu

Kohli's Heroics Keep India Afloat Amidst New Zealand's Dominance

India battles to stay in contention against New Zealand in a rain-affected Test, thanks to Virat Kohli's milestone 70 and Sarfaraz Khan's resilient 70*. Despite a first-innings collapse, India ends day three at 231/3. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips challenge India's pursuit as New Zealand leads by 125.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:38 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India demonstrated resilience on day three of the rain-affected Test match against New Zealand, recovering to 231/3 after a dismal first-innings total of 46. With two days remaining, the challenge remains daunting as they trail by 125 runs.

A steady opening by Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal transformed into a strong recovery, steered by Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan. Despite being initially dismissed without scoring, Kohli rebounded decisively with a compelling 70-run performance, marking his 9,000th Test run milestone.

Ajaz Patel, pivotal for New Zealand, claimed Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, yet Kohli's partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who is undefeated with 70, bolstered India's innings. Patel's two wickets and Glenn Phillips' dismissal of Kohli were critical in maintaining New Zealand's stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

