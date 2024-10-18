Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Black Mountain Golf Championship

Gaganjeet Bhullar surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Black Mountain Golf Championship with an impressive second-round score of 66, building on his opening 65. He shares the lead with Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who has been in formidable form.

Meanwhile, China's Liu Yanwei, who had earlier been at the top, slipped back to third place after carding a round of 68. Close on their heels are Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana with a 66 and Englishman Matt Killen at 67, among others, as the competition heats up in this fifth event of The International Series on the Asian Tour.

From India, Khalin Joshi and Karandeep Kochhar successfully made the cut, standing at tied 13th and tied 56th, respectively. Unfortunately, several other Indian golfers, including Honey Baisoya and Varun Chopra, couldn't make it past the initial rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)