Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Return: Spotlight on India A Team's Australia Tour

Cricketer Ishan Kishan, after being excluded from BCCI central contracts, is returning to the India A team. He will lead Jharkhand in domestic matches and participate in upcoming 'Tests' against Australia A. Bengal players Mukesh Kumar and Abhishek Porel are also part of the India A squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:51 IST
Ishan Kishan's Return: Spotlight on India A Team's Australia Tour
Ishan Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Ishan Kishan, previously dropped from the BCCI central contracts for allegedly siding with the IPL over domestic matches, is set to make a significant comeback to the India A team. His return coincides with him leading Jharkhand in the ongoing domestic cricket season.

Kishan is slated to participate in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A and an intra-squad game with the senior team. These 'Tests' will occur from October 31 to November 3 at McKay, and then from November 7 to 10 at MCG. The BCCI is yet to unveil the full squad, and it is anticipated that Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the side.

Additionally, Bengal will see representation in the India A lineup through seamer Mukesh Kumar and wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran, known for his recent scoring streak, may serve as a backup opener in the senior team as captain Rohit Sharma takes a break during the initial two Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024