Ishan Kishan's Return: Spotlight on India A Team's Australia Tour

Ishan Kishan, previously dropped from the BCCI central contracts for allegedly siding with the IPL over domestic matches, is set to make a significant comeback to the India A team. His return coincides with him leading Jharkhand in the ongoing domestic cricket season.

Kishan is slated to participate in two four-day 'Tests' against Australia A and an intra-squad game with the senior team. These 'Tests' will occur from October 31 to November 3 at McKay, and then from November 7 to 10 at MCG. The BCCI is yet to unveil the full squad, and it is anticipated that Ruturaj Gaikwad or Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the side.

Additionally, Bengal will see representation in the India A lineup through seamer Mukesh Kumar and wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran, known for his recent scoring streak, may serve as a backup opener in the senior team as captain Rohit Sharma takes a break during the initial two Tests.

