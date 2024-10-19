Tottenham's Rapid Rally Overpowers West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur secured a decisive 4-1 victory over West Ham United, displaying an electrifying performance in the English Premier League.

Having initially fallen behind to an 18th-minute strike by West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, Spurs turned the tables in the second half with a stunning three-goal burst within eight minutes.

The match saw Dejan Kulusevski equalize in the 36th minute. Yves Bissouma added a second goal in the 52nd minute, followed by an unfortunate own goal from West Ham's Alphonse Areola. Star player Son Heung-min capped off the scoreline with a fourth goal on the hour mark. A late red card for Kudus reduced West Ham to 10 men, sealing their fate in the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)