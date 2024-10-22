India's CWG Shock: Major Sports Exclusion Spurs Backlash

India's sporting community has been rocked by the exclusion of pivotal sports like hockey, shooting, and cricket from the 2026 Commonwealth Games lineup in Glasgow. The scaled-down event will feature just 10 sports, posing a significant hit to India's medal prospects.

Administrators and athletes voiced their shock, with Harmanpreet Singh and Sharath Kamal lamenting the loss of medal opportunities. Squash star Dipika Pallikal noted it was a backward step for the sport, while hockey and wrestling bodies expressed similar discontent.

Badminton and shooting officials criticized the decision as a setback, suggesting a conspiracy against India's growing sporting potential. Despite offers to host excluded sports in India, the showpiece event remains reduced, leaving India's sporting fraternity grappling with its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)