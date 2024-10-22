Left Menu

India's CWG Shock: Major Sports Exclusion Spurs Backlash

India's sports community is taken aback by the exclusion of key sports, including hockey and cricket, from the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, scaled down from its usual lineup. Leading figures in Indian sports express disappointment and concern over the impact on India's medal prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:05 IST
India's CWG Shock: Major Sports Exclusion Spurs Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sporting community has been rocked by the exclusion of pivotal sports like hockey, shooting, and cricket from the 2026 Commonwealth Games lineup in Glasgow. The scaled-down event will feature just 10 sports, posing a significant hit to India's medal prospects.

Administrators and athletes voiced their shock, with Harmanpreet Singh and Sharath Kamal lamenting the loss of medal opportunities. Squash star Dipika Pallikal noted it was a backward step for the sport, while hockey and wrestling bodies expressed similar discontent.

Badminton and shooting officials criticized the decision as a setback, suggesting a conspiracy against India's growing sporting potential. Despite offers to host excluded sports in India, the showpiece event remains reduced, leaving India's sporting fraternity grappling with its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024