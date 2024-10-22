Left Menu

Scotland Saves the Day: Commonwealth Games 2026 Rebooted

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Scotland after Australia's Victoria withdrew as host. The event, limited to 10 disciplines for cost efficiency, leaves out popular sports like hockey. Australia plans to send over 400 athletes, embracing the change, while voicing disappointment over dropped sports.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:59 IST
  • Australia

In a significant reshuffle following Victoria's unexpected withdrawal, the 2026 Commonwealth Games will now be hosted in Scotland, promising a streamlined yet competitive event. Australia's Commonwealth authority has pledged to send over 400 athletes, despite some high-profile disappointments over the exclusion of sports such as hockey and squash.

The Commonwealth Games Federation's decision to limit the event to ten disciplines aims for a more economical and logistically sound execution. This strategy, however, has left officials from major Australian sports disheartened. The Australian governing body has highlighted the importance of these Games for kickstarting athletes' international careers, pointing to its own robust medal record from the 2022 Birmingham Games.

Amid this backdrop, Commonwealth Games Australia's President lauded Scotland's commitment, noting the rescue as a blueprint for future success. Meanwhile, Australia's preparations for Glasgow continue in earnest as the team aims for further athletic achievement and memorable experiences, despite the pared-down program.

