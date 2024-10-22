The World Conker Championships, in its latest statement, announced that David Jakins, this year's men's champion, was cleared of all accusations of cheating. The investigation found no evidence of any misconduct during the tournament.

Conkers, a traditional game utilizing horse chestnuts, requires players to break their opponent's conker using their own. The excitement of this game often leads to intense competition, attracting large audiences.

Despite the initial confusion, highlighted by a retracted news story, the championship stands by its decision and regards the matter as closed. Organizers emphasize the integrity of the game and the importance of fair play.

(With inputs from agencies.)