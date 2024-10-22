NBA Goes Global: A Record 125 International Stars Shine

In a testament to the NBA's ever-expanding global reach, the 2024-25 season will see a record 125 international players take the stage, the league announced on Tuesday. For the fourth consecutive year, every team features at least one player born outside the United States, illustrating a growing international presence.

This expansive global talent pool was showcased at the Paris Olympics earlier this year. As the NBA season kicks off, players from 43 countries are set to compete, a number matching the all-time record from previous seasons and up from 40 last year. Canada leads the non-U.S. contingent with 21 players, outstripping other countries like France, Australia, Germany, and Serbia.

European talent is prominently represented, with 61 players, including luminaries such as Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Serbian center Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic from Slovenia. Africa also makes a strong showing with 17 players, highlighted by Cameroon's Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

(With inputs from agencies.)