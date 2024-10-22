Left Menu

NBA Goes Global: A Record 125 International Stars Shine

A record 125 international players from 43 countries will feature in the NBA's 2024-25 season, highlighting the league's global talent expansion. With Canada leading the representation outside the U.S., notable players include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. The trend continues for the fourth consecutive year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:46 IST
NBA Goes Global: A Record 125 International Stars Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a testament to the NBA's ever-expanding global reach, the 2024-25 season will see a record 125 international players take the stage, the league announced on Tuesday. For the fourth consecutive year, every team features at least one player born outside the United States, illustrating a growing international presence.

This expansive global talent pool was showcased at the Paris Olympics earlier this year. As the NBA season kicks off, players from 43 countries are set to compete, a number matching the all-time record from previous seasons and up from 40 last year. Canada leads the non-U.S. contingent with 21 players, outstripping other countries like France, Australia, Germany, and Serbia.

European talent is prominently represented, with 61 players, including luminaries such as Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Serbian center Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic from Slovenia. Africa also makes a strong showing with 17 players, highlighted by Cameroon's Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024