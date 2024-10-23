Left Menu

India's Sports Governance Bill: Athletes Demand Greater Representation and Autonomy

India's draft National Sports Governance Bill proposes a Sports Regulatory Board to oversee sports bodies. Athletes demand better representation and autonomy within the board, fearing government overreach. Concerns include affiliation powers and state association recognition practices. The bill sparks debate on governance and stakeholder cooperation in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the draft National Sports Governance Bill brought India's top athletes into the spotlight, voicing their concerns for better representation and coordination between entities. One major focus was the establishment of a Sports Regulatory Board with the authority to affiliate sports bodies, though its overriding powers have raised issues of potential government interference.

The draft bill mandates the board to have representation from notable athletes, though current provisions include only one Khel Ratna and one Dronacharya awardee within its ranks. Athletes and coaches at the consultation urged for more significant representation. The regulatory body's autonomy remains a talking point, as the minister assured it would function independently once established.

Other issues such as recognizing non-existent state sports associations and ensuring transparency in affiliations were also raised, highlighting the complexities of sports governance. With input from prominent figures like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Sift Kaur Samra, the consultation marked a step towards collaborative governance in sports. The bill aims to set a precedent for sports governance across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

