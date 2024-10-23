Australia Dominates India Colts with Stanger's Hat-Trick at Sultan of Johor Cup
Australia beat India Colts 4-0 at the Sultan of Johor Cup. Daykin Stanger scored a hat-trick, contributing significantly to the Australian victory. India remains at the top of the points table despite this loss, with Australia in third place. The match showcased a tough challenge with intense play.
In a fiercely contested match, Australia ended India Colts' unbeaten run at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a decisive 4-0 victory. The standout performer, Daykin Stanger, clinched a hat-trick, while Patrik Andrew broke the deadlock to establish an early lead for Australia.
Despite the stiff defense by the Indian team, Australia effectively employed a high-press strategy from the outset, leveraging speed to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities. Australia maintains third place in the standings, while India leads with nine points.
Although India strived to equalize, the Australian defense, fortified by goalkeeper Hunter Banyard, thwarted their efforts. This loss positions India as potential finalists, emphasizing the competitive spirit of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
