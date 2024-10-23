Left Menu

Australia Dominates India Colts with Stanger's Hat-Trick at Sultan of Johor Cup

Australia beat India Colts 4-0 at the Sultan of Johor Cup. Daykin Stanger scored a hat-trick, contributing significantly to the Australian victory. India remains at the top of the points table despite this loss, with Australia in third place. The match showcased a tough challenge with intense play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johorbahru | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:27 IST
Australia Dominates India Colts with Stanger's Hat-Trick at Sultan of Johor Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fiercely contested match, Australia ended India Colts' unbeaten run at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a decisive 4-0 victory. The standout performer, Daykin Stanger, clinched a hat-trick, while Patrik Andrew broke the deadlock to establish an early lead for Australia.

Despite the stiff defense by the Indian team, Australia effectively employed a high-press strategy from the outset, leveraging speed to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities. Australia maintains third place in the standings, while India leads with nine points.

Although India strived to equalize, the Australian defense, fortified by goalkeeper Hunter Banyard, thwarted their efforts. This loss positions India as potential finalists, emphasizing the competitive spirit of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024