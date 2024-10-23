Australia Dominates India Colts with Stanger's Hat-Trick at Sultan of Johor Cup

In a fiercely contested match, Australia ended India Colts' unbeaten run at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a decisive 4-0 victory. The standout performer, Daykin Stanger, clinched a hat-trick, while Patrik Andrew broke the deadlock to establish an early lead for Australia.

Despite the stiff defense by the Indian team, Australia effectively employed a high-press strategy from the outset, leveraging speed to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities. Australia maintains third place in the standings, while India leads with nine points.

Although India strived to equalize, the Australian defense, fortified by goalkeeper Hunter Banyard, thwarted their efforts. This loss positions India as potential finalists, emphasizing the competitive spirit of the tournament.

