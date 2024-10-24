Left Menu

Rabada's Fiery Six-Wicket Haul Leads South Africa to Victory

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada led South Africa to a commanding victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, claiming six wickets for 39 runs. His stellar performance helped dismiss Bangladesh for 307 and secured a seven-wicket win for South Africa, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Mirpur | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:09 IST
In a compelling display of fast bowling, Kagiso Rabada took six wickets for just 39 runs, leading South Africa to a decisive seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the opening Test on Thursday. This win allows South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Rabada's efforts were instrumental in dismissing Bangladesh for 307 runs in their second innings, setting South Africa a modest target of 106 runs for victory. They reached this target with ease, completing the chase at 106-3 in 22 overs, just before the lunch break on the fourth day.

South Africa had previously bowled out Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings and responded with 308 all out, gaining a 202-run lead. The final Test will commence in Chattogram next Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

