Djokovic Withdraws from Paris Masters, Looks to 2024 for Return

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Paris Masters tournament. On Wednesday, Djokovic took to Instagram to convey his regrets, as quoted by ATP, stating, "Unfortunately, I will not be playing at the Rolex Paris Masters this year. Sorry to everyone who was hoping to see me play there. Wishing all the players, sponsors, organisers, and fans a great tournament."

Despite his withdrawal, Djokovic fondly recalled his past successes in Paris. "I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year," he added. In his continued pursuit of the 100th-tour-level title, Djokovic's dominance in Paris-Bercy is evident, with seven of his record-breaking 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles claimed there. His remarkable win-loss record of 50-9 in the tournament underscores his strong performance, including winning 18 of his last 19 matches.

The 37-year-old has achieved a win-loss record of 37-9 this season. His career highlight in Paris this year was defeating Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the Olympic gold medal. Currently ranking sixth in the ATP Live To Turin Rankings, Djokovic remains poised for direct qualification to the ATP Finals. Meanwhile, world number one Jannik Sinner showcased his prowess by defeating Djokovic to secure his seventh title of 2024 at the Shanghai Masters, marking the first player to achieve more than six titles in a single calendar year since Andy Murray in 2016.

