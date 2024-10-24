Left Menu

India Triumphs with Stellar Bowling Display Against New Zealand

The Indian women's cricket team secured a stunning 59-run victory against New Zealand in the first ODI, thanks to impressive bowling and fielding performances. Despite a middle-order collapse, contributions from Tejal Hasabnis and Deepti Sharma laid the foundation for India's defense of 227 runs.

Updated: 24-10-2024 20:33 IST
In a nail-biting encounter, the Indian women's cricket team emerged victorious by 59 runs against New Zealand in the initial clash of their three-match ODI series. Defending a modest total of 227, India showcased an impressive bowling and fielding effort to dismantle New Zealand for 168 in 40.4 overs.

Radha Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with remarkable figures of 3/35, aided by Saima Thakor's 2/26. New Zealand's Brooke Halliday offered resistance with a top score of 39, but it was insufficient against India's disciplined attack. In the batting lineup, Tejal Hasabnis and Deepti Sharma stood out, contributing 42 and 41, respectively, though their starts weren't fully capitalized upon as India closed the innings in 44.3 overs.

A crucial 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Tejal and Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 35, was pivotal for India. On the Kiwi side, Amelia Kerr's 4/42 was the standout bowling performance, while Jess Kerr and Eden Carson also made significant impacts.

