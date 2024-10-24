Left Menu

Legends Etched in History: Tennis Icons Enter Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, and the legendary Bryan twins have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Both have made significant contributions to tennis, inspiring millions. Sharapova's career faced challenges, while the Bryans remain iconic in doubles history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:41 IST
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova, the celebrated five-time Grand Slam singles champion, has earned a coveted place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, alongside Bob and Mike Bryan, the iconic American twins who reshaped doubles tennis. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking a prestigious recognition of their contributions to the sport.

The induction ceremony is slated for August 23 in Newport, Rhode Island. This achievement highlights Sharapova's illustrious career, as one of only 10 women to complete a career Grand Slam, coupled with her historic ascent as the first Russian woman to be ranked world number one in 2005.

Despite facing a suspension due to a drug test in 2016, Sharapova's legacy remains unmarred, garnishing nearly $40 million in prize money and becoming one of the most recognizable female athletes globally. Simultaneously, the Bryans reign as doubles champions with 16 Grand Slam titles and a record-setting 438 weeks as the top-ranked team.

