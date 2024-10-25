Rising Against Racism: Luton Town's Stand

Luton Town FC has expressed deep frustration following another instance of racist abuse directed at their striker, Elijah Adebayo. The English Championship club revealed on Thursday that Adebayo, already a victim of such attacks a year prior, received yet more abusive messages on Instagram.

The club made a strong statement, denouncing all forms of abuse and emphasizing the need for education on the matter. They questioned the persistence of racism, especially against players like Adebayo, demanding an end to racial discrimination in all its forms.

In reaction to the incident, the club has contacted local police and the social media platform's owner, Meta, for assistance in addressing the issue. This follows Luton Town's 2-1 loss to Sunderland, during which Adebayo scored his first goal of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)