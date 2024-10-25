Left Menu

Rising Against Racism: Luton Town's Stand

Luton Town condemned racist abuse faced by striker Elijah Adebayo on social media. This follows a previous incident a year ago. The club emphasizes the unacceptability of such behavior, urging education against racism. Authorities and Instagram's parent company have been informed for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 04:47 IST
Rising Against Racism: Luton Town's Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luton Town FC has expressed deep frustration following another instance of racist abuse directed at their striker, Elijah Adebayo. The English Championship club revealed on Thursday that Adebayo, already a victim of such attacks a year prior, received yet more abusive messages on Instagram.

The club made a strong statement, denouncing all forms of abuse and emphasizing the need for education on the matter. They questioned the persistence of racism, especially against players like Adebayo, demanding an end to racial discrimination in all its forms.

In reaction to the incident, the club has contacted local police and the social media platform's owner, Meta, for assistance in addressing the issue. This follows Luton Town's 2-1 loss to Sunderland, during which Adebayo scored his first goal of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024