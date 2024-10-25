McLaren's Battle for Justice in U.S. Grand Prix

Formula One's McLaren team is challenging a decision by race stewards that impacted driver Lando Norris's standings in the U.S. Grand Prix. Norris, penalized for leaving the track while overtaking Red Bull's Max Verstappen, was demoted from third to fourth place.

The incident occurred four laps before the race's conclusion and has resulted in Norris trailing Verstappen by 57 points. McLaren currently leads Red Bull by 40 points in the constructors' championship.

The FIA will conduct a video conference to review the appeal and determine if new, significant information is available. Red Bull has been notified and may attend as an interested party.

