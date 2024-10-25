World Series Set to Captivate Global Audience with Dodgers vs. Yankees Showdown

The upcoming World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees promises to be a global spectacle, combining a storied rivalry with the two best players in baseball competing for the ultimate prize. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects a massive international viewership, especially with star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge leading the charge.

Fans across the U.S. and Japan are particularly eager, as Ohtani and Judge appear poised to secure MVP honors in their respective leagues. The Dodgers and Yankees, globally recognized and followed franchises, add an extra layer of anticipation to this historic matchup, with the clash expected to be one of the most watched in World Series history.

Ohtani has captured massive attention in Japan, being the first MLB player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. Memorial tributes are also planned for late Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, a Dodgers icon who contributed to their 1981 championship win against the Yankees.

(With inputs from agencies.)