Left Menu

Indian Wrestlers Cleared for World Championships Amid Controversy

The Indian government's intervention has cleared the wrestling team's participation in the World Championships, following a standoff with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Wrestlers had protested against the WFI's decision to withdraw from the event, citing contempt of court in selection trials for U23 and senior categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:39 IST
Indian Wrestlers Cleared for World Championships Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian wrestling team is back in the World Championships, thanks to a last-minute reprieve from the Sports Minister. On Friday, the athletes gathered outside Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence, prompting him to intervene after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) withdrew its participation.

The WFI faced legal challenges from wrestler Satyawart Kadian, who argued that the body's decision to conduct trials violated a court order while it remains suspended. Despite suspension by the ministry, the global body UWW had lifted WFI's suspension in February.

The government's involvement has ensured that the 12 selected wrestlers will compete in Albania next week. The Sports Minister assured the wrestlers of the government's backing while promising to review the WFI's suspension status in the coming month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024