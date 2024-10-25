Indian Wrestlers Cleared for World Championships Amid Controversy

The Indian wrestling team is back in the World Championships, thanks to a last-minute reprieve from the Sports Minister. On Friday, the athletes gathered outside Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's residence, prompting him to intervene after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) withdrew its participation.

The WFI faced legal challenges from wrestler Satyawart Kadian, who argued that the body's decision to conduct trials violated a court order while it remains suspended. Despite suspension by the ministry, the global body UWW had lifted WFI's suspension in February.

The government's involvement has ensured that the 12 selected wrestlers will compete in Albania next week. The Sports Minister assured the wrestlers of the government's backing while promising to review the WFI's suspension status in the coming month.

(With inputs from agencies.)