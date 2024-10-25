Left Menu

BCCI Unveils India's T20I Squad: Injuries Sideline Key Players Ahead of South Africa Tour

The BCCI has announced Team India's T20I squad for the South Africa series, highlighting injuries to key players including Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag. Tilak Varma and others bolster a team led by Suryakumar Yadav. Debuts for Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal add freshness to the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:48 IST
BCCI Unveils India's T20I Squad: Injuries Sideline Key Players Ahead of South Africa Tour
Mayank Yadav (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has disclosed Team India's lineup for the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa amidst notable injuries to key players. Speedster Mayank Yadav, who made an impressive debut during the previous Bangladesh series, and all-rounder Riyan Parag are both absent as they recover from injuries. Yadav is recuperating from a recent strain, while Parag is undergoing extensive treatment for a chronic shoulder injury.

Leading the squad is Suryakumar Yadav, as the team welcomes novices Ramandeep Singh, distinguished for his remarkable performances in the IPL 2024, alongside bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal. Suryakumar's captaincy ushers in a new era while retaining talents like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who showcased robust performances in previous encounters.

Further strength is added with Tilak Varma, noted for his leadership in India A's successful run to the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-finals. Backup wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma enhances the squad's depth. The spin arsenal features Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace is maintained by Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak, Avesh Khan, and Dayal. The clash against South Africa kicks off on November 8 at Kingsmead, Durban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024