BCCI Unveils India's T20I Squad: Injuries Sideline Key Players Ahead of South Africa Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has disclosed Team India's lineup for the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa amidst notable injuries to key players. Speedster Mayank Yadav, who made an impressive debut during the previous Bangladesh series, and all-rounder Riyan Parag are both absent as they recover from injuries. Yadav is recuperating from a recent strain, while Parag is undergoing extensive treatment for a chronic shoulder injury.

Leading the squad is Suryakumar Yadav, as the team welcomes novices Ramandeep Singh, distinguished for his remarkable performances in the IPL 2024, alongside bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal. Suryakumar's captaincy ushers in a new era while retaining talents like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who showcased robust performances in previous encounters.

Further strength is added with Tilak Varma, noted for his leadership in India A's successful run to the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-finals. Backup wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma enhances the squad's depth. The spin arsenal features Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace is maintained by Arshdeep Singh, Vyshak, Avesh Khan, and Dayal. The clash against South Africa kicks off on November 8 at Kingsmead, Durban.

