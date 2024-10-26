Germany Triumphs Over England in Thrilling Women's Soccer Showdown at Wembley

Germany secured a remarkable 4-3 victory over England in a frenetic women's soccer friendly held at Wembley on Friday. This match marked a triumphant start for their new manager, Christian Wuck.

During the previous encounter between these teams at Wembley, England emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in the Euro 2022 final. However, this time around, Germany took control early, racing to a 3-0 lead within the first 30 minutes, leaving England's Lionesses reeling. Captain Giulia Gwinn played a pivotal role, scoring twice in the opening 11 minutes, followed by a goal from Klara Buhl in the 29th minute.

England's Georgia Stanway provided a glimmer of hope for the home team with a quick-fire brace, closing the gap with a penalty in the 33rd minute and capitalizing on Beth Mead's pass to score a second. After the break, Germany maintained their dominance, slicing through England's defense and testing keeper Hannah Hampton repeatedly. Manager Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the need for improvement, stressing the importance of such top-level challenges in preparation for the upcoming Euros.

