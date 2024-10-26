Left Menu

Messi Magic Leads Inter Miami to Playoff Victory

Lionel Messi delivered a crucial assist that helped Jordi Alba break the deadlock as Inter Miami triumphed 2-1 over Atlanta United in their Major League Soccer playoff opener. Despite constant goal attempts, Messi's deft passing ensured the win, keeping Inter Miami's championship hopes alive.

Lionel Messi had several scoring opportunities during the game but ultimately secured victory through a timely assist. Jordi Alba converted Messi's pass to score the decisive goal in the 60th minute, as Inter Miami clinched a 2-1 win over Atlanta United in their playoff series opener.

The match was a tough start for the top-seeded team, which had dominated the regular season. However, an equalizer by Saba Lobjanidze and formidable saves by Atlanta's goalkeeper Brad Guzan ensured a competitive contest. Messi, despite several near-misses, displayed his flair for strategic playmaking.

Game 2 of the series, which could be critical for both teams, is scheduled for November 2 in Atlanta. The anticipated clash will showcase Messi's impact on MLS as he aims to carry Inter Miami forward in the playoffs.

