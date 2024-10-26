Messi Magic Leads Inter Miami to Playoff Victory

Lionel Messi had several scoring opportunities during the game but ultimately secured victory through a timely assist. Jordi Alba converted Messi's pass to score the decisive goal in the 60th minute, as Inter Miami clinched a 2-1 win over Atlanta United in their playoff series opener.

The match was a tough start for the top-seeded team, which had dominated the regular season. However, an equalizer by Saba Lobjanidze and formidable saves by Atlanta's goalkeeper Brad Guzan ensured a competitive contest. Messi, despite several near-misses, displayed his flair for strategic playmaking.

Game 2 of the series, which could be critical for both teams, is scheduled for November 2 in Atlanta. The anticipated clash will showcase Messi's impact on MLS as he aims to carry Inter Miami forward in the playoffs.

