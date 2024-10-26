Left Menu

Pakistan Triumphs Over England in Series Decider

In a thrilling conclusion to the series, Pakistan secured a nine-wicket victory over England in the third test in Rawalpindi, claiming the series 2-1. After losing the first test, Pakistan bounced back with a decisive win in Multan, setting the stage for their ultimate triumph.

In a thrilling conclusion to the cricket series, Pakistan defeated England by nine wickets in the decisive third test held in Rawalpindi, securing a 2-1 series victory on Saturday.

The series began with England winning the first test by an innings and 47 runs, putting early pressure on Pakistan.

However, Pakistan showcased resilience by leveling the series with a commanding 152-run victory in Multan, paving the way for their final triumph.

