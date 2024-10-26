Pakistan Triumphs Over England in Series Decider

In a thrilling conclusion to the cricket series, Pakistan defeated England by nine wickets in the decisive third test held in Rawalpindi, securing a 2-1 series victory on Saturday.

The series began with England winning the first test by an innings and 47 runs, putting early pressure on Pakistan.

However, Pakistan showcased resilience by leveling the series with a commanding 152-run victory in Multan, paving the way for their final triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)