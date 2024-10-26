NEUFC's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking 5-0 Victory Over Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC delivered an electrifying performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, securing a memorable 5-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC in the 2024-25 Indian Super League season. This decisive victory, their second of the season, highlighted NEUFC's adept offensive play as they consistently breached Jamshedpur's defense through both halves of the match, marking their most significant win in ISL history and their first instance of scoring five goals in a league game.

The turning point occurred when Jamshedpur's Stephen Eze was expelled following two yellow cards, leaving his team disadvantaged. However, NEUFC had already taken an early lead, with Alaaeddine Ajaraie impressively scoring five minutes in. Assisted by Buanthanglun Samte, Ajaraie applied a top-right corner finish that left the crowd in awe. Mohammed Bemammer then positioned Ajaraie for a second crucial goal attempt, reinforcing NEUFC's control before Eze's expulsion shifted the game's momentum further in their favor.

Parthib Gogoi emerged as a standout performer, achieving a brace that brought his career ISL goal tally to 10 at just 21 years old. Known for extraordinary long-range efforts, Gogoi exhibited refined precision, converting assists from Ajaraie and Jithin MS to stretch NEUFC's lead. Despite their dominance, substitute Macarton Nickson added to the scoring with an 82nd-minute goal, assisted by Hamza Regragui. Ajaraie capped the night with another goal, completing a swift counter-attack initiated by Michel Zabaco, solidifying NEUFC's monumental triumph.

