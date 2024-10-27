All Blacks Prepare to Face England with Renewed Confidence

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has expressed confidence in his team's readiness for Saturday's fixture against England at Twickenham. After a commanding 64-19 victory over Japan in Yokohama, where several debutants and returning players featured prominently, Robertson believes his squad is well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

The New Zealand team, without some key figures during the Japan match, ran in 10 tries, showcasing the blend of youth and experience in their lineup. Robertson emphasized the importance of game time for his players, particularly those recovering from injuries, as they gear up for a series of high-profile tests.

With captain Ardie Savea and key backs set to return, Robertson remains bullish about facing England, followed by matches against Ireland, France, and Italy in November. The All Blacks have already emerged victorious twice against England this year, adding to Robertson's confidence as they embark on their European tour.

